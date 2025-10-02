The Story Behind The Oldest Thai Restaurant In The US

Thai food is wildly popular in the US, ranking in the top 10 favorite restaurant cuisines in the country. We love the fresh ingredients and big portions — sometimes so big that dining solo at a Thai restaurant can feel like a mistake. The hallmarks of Thai cuisine, like crispy noodles and Pad Thai, haven't always been a staple in the American restaurant industry, though. Thai cuisine isn't anywhere on the list of foods invented in America, and it really hasn't been around that long in comparison to cuisine like the cheeseburger. Thai food arrived with Thai immigrants in the 1950s and stepped into the US restaurant scene in 1961 with the opening of a restaurant in Denver, Colorado called The Chada Room.

The Chada Room started as a splash of authentic Thai cooking in the middle of a city known for Rocky Mountain oysters and bison steak. It's called Chada Thai today, and remains true to its Thai roots, standing out in the middle of cattle country, where the food scene is dominated by grills and steakhouses. The menu features Thai dishes exclusively with offerings like pineapple fried rice, drunken noodles, and plenty of curry. The menu also keeps expanding to include new dishes, like an entire section of Thai street food, with options like chicken curry samosas and Tom Yum noodle soup.