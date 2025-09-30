We Ranked This Aldi Frozen Meal Best, But Trust Us, You'll Want Two Boxes

Aldi sells a variety of frozen foods that are easy to reach for when you need a quick, convenient meal. While that convenience is hard to beat, not all frozen meals are worth your time. That's why we decided to make things a little easier for you by ranking 12 frozen premade meals from Aldi so that you know which ones are worth buying. In our testing, we found one frozen meal that came out on top: Bremer Bistro Lasagna with Meat Sauce.

To make this ranking, our reviewer considered both taste and ease of preparation. In both categories, the Bremer lasagna excelled in every way. Our reviewer found that it had a balanced flavor profile that was savory and earthy with a hint of sweetness. Additionally, it cooked well based on the instructions alone. But above all, this meal represents a rare instance in which the quality isn't compromised for convenience. Making this lasagna in either the oven or microwave is very simple and can save you all of the time and energy required to make a classic lasagna recipe. Of course, there's no beating lasagna made from scratch, but this one comes pretty close. We think you'll love this frozen dish so much that, the next time you're at Aldi, you'll want to grab two boxes. But do Aldi shoppers agree?