We Ranked This Aldi Frozen Meal Best, But Trust Us, You'll Want Two Boxes
Aldi sells a variety of frozen foods that are easy to reach for when you need a quick, convenient meal. While that convenience is hard to beat, not all frozen meals are worth your time. That's why we decided to make things a little easier for you by ranking 12 frozen premade meals from Aldi so that you know which ones are worth buying. In our testing, we found one frozen meal that came out on top: Bremer Bistro Lasagna with Meat Sauce.
To make this ranking, our reviewer considered both taste and ease of preparation. In both categories, the Bremer lasagna excelled in every way. Our reviewer found that it had a balanced flavor profile that was savory and earthy with a hint of sweetness. Additionally, it cooked well based on the instructions alone. But above all, this meal represents a rare instance in which the quality isn't compromised for convenience. Making this lasagna in either the oven or microwave is very simple and can save you all of the time and energy required to make a classic lasagna recipe. Of course, there's no beating lasagna made from scratch, but this one comes pretty close. We think you'll love this frozen dish so much that, the next time you're at Aldi, you'll want to grab two boxes. But do Aldi shoppers agree?
Aldi shoppers have mixed feelings about Bremer's lasagna
In 2024, a Reddit user posted a thread about Bremer's Bistro Lasagna with Meat Sauce, and while the original poster really enjoyed the meal, the comments had mixed reactions. One user, who wasn't a fan, wrote, "Stouffers is much better! Had this last night and was more like lasagna soup." Other negative comments called it "mushy" and "just a messy pile of noodles & sauce." One person complained that it was too greasy.
A few comments were also skeptical about cooking something in the microwave for 25 minutes (as the original poster did), but other commenters pointed out that the box also features oven instructions, so this is ultimately a moot point. Plus, there are plenty of delicious dinners you can make in the microwave, even from scratch, like this microwave frittata recipe.
The Reddit thread had some positive comments, too. One person declared that this Aldi lasagna "tastes great," while another user agreed that "[it] had great taste and flavor." One person noted that they wouldn't call it "a 10/10," but that it's great for the price. For our part, we don't think these comments do Bremer's lasagna justice. You'll just have to check it out for yourself, but we definitely think it's worth your time and money and will satisfy you when you don't feel like cooking a meal from scratch.