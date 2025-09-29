How To Get The Most Garlicky Experience From Your Papa Johns Order

If you're someone who thinks that there can never be enough garlic — or, specifically, deliciously roasted garlic – in a dish, then you'll be delighted to find out that Papa John's now has two new garlic-flavored dipping sauces: the Creamy Garlic Pesto and the Roasted Garlic Parmesan. These dressings (along with one other flavor) were announced alongside the Pappa Dippa, a pizza designed to be dipped. The Creamy Garlic Pesto features flavors of parmesan, basil, and, of course, plenty of garlic. It's like a creamier version of our green garlic and basil pesto. The Roasted Garlic Parmesan dip, meant to be reminiscent of a Caesar dressing, has prominent flavors of its two namesakes.

Papa John's already had multiple dipping sauces in this realm available before announcing the new ones: the Special Garlic Sauce and the Spicy Garlic Sauce. There's also the limited edition Garlic Hot Honey that's available as part of this garlic-forward deal. If all else fails, the specialty spread is popular enough that there are multiple copycat recipes on the internet. You can find a way to get that garlicky punch (even if it is one of the unhealthiest items on the Papa John's menu). Order one — or many — of these condiments on the side. Then, you have the option of either dipping your pizza into it or drizzling it over the top (or both). You can mix and match different flavorings and customize your pizza night.