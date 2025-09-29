How To Get The Most Garlicky Experience From Your Papa Johns Order
If you're someone who thinks that there can never be enough garlic — or, specifically, deliciously roasted garlic – in a dish, then you'll be delighted to find out that Papa John's now has two new garlic-flavored dipping sauces: the Creamy Garlic Pesto and the Roasted Garlic Parmesan. These dressings (along with one other flavor) were announced alongside the Pappa Dippa, a pizza designed to be dipped. The Creamy Garlic Pesto features flavors of parmesan, basil, and, of course, plenty of garlic. It's like a creamier version of our green garlic and basil pesto. The Roasted Garlic Parmesan dip, meant to be reminiscent of a Caesar dressing, has prominent flavors of its two namesakes.
Papa John's already had multiple dipping sauces in this realm available before announcing the new ones: the Special Garlic Sauce and the Spicy Garlic Sauce. There's also the limited edition Garlic Hot Honey that's available as part of this garlic-forward deal. If all else fails, the specialty spread is popular enough that there are multiple copycat recipes on the internet. You can find a way to get that garlicky punch (even if it is one of the unhealthiest items on the Papa John's menu). Order one — or many — of these condiments on the side. Then, you have the option of either dipping your pizza into it or drizzling it over the top (or both). You can mix and match different flavorings and customize your pizza night.
There are other ways to add garlic to your Papa John's order
Maximizing your garlicky experience with your Papa John's order doesn't stop at the dipping sauces. There are two different but similarly flavored crusts to choose from. You can add the Garlic Parmesan Crust flavor to an original pie or opt for the Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust (which is filled with both cheese and the Garlic Special Sauce). Either will immediately transform your meal into a much more garlicky version of itself, especially when paired with one of the signature dipping sauces. There are also two garlic side orders that you can include: the garlic Knots and the garlic parmesan breadsticks. Both of these options are full of that signature flavor and are also easy to dip.
One other idea that you can try — that is less guaranteed — is calling to order your pizza and requesting that Papa John's use the Special Garlic Sauce as the base instead of traditional marinara or one of the other options. If it works, it may just be the dream pizza for the biggest garlic fans. Should your local Papa John's deny your request for any reason, you can always buy a big batch of the garlic dipping sauces and make your own pizza using the garlic sauce as the base, along with all of your favorite toppings.