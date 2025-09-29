Easy 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Muffins Start With Boxed Cake Mix

When autumn rolls around, it's time for pumpkin lovers to bring out all of the best pumpkin-flavored recipes. If you're looking for a new dish to try out — and, specifically, an easy-to-make one that uses very few components — then you need to know about these three-ingredient pumpkin muffins. All you need is a box of spice cake mix, a can of pumpkin puree, and about a cup of chopped pecans. You can also keep this recipe even simpler by omitting the nuts, either to keep the focus on the flavor or to just use one less ingredient. Spice cake, for anyone unfamiliar, contains just about all of the elements that make up a pumpkin spice mix: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, and ginger. With that in mind, it has a warm spice-forward flavor. The pumpkin puree will bring in a touch of extra sweetness, making for a tasty, cozy autumnal treat. If you include the pecans, you'll add in a rich, buttery, nutty flavor — as well as a satisfying crunch — to round out the dessert.

If you don't have a spice cake mix on hand, but happen to own yellow cake mix, you can likely still make this work. It will mean that this is no longer a three-ingredient recipe, but it will still be nearly as simple and quick to construct. All you have to do is add your own pumpkin spice mix (about 1 or 2 tablespoons) to the yellow cake mix. If you don't have a premade mixture, you can use our recipe for homemade pumpkin spice.