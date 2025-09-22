The One-Pot Pasta Dish That Puts Hamburger Helper To Shame (Just Grab A Few Ingredients)

Whether it reminds you of childhood meals or you have used it yourself in a pinch, Hamburger Helper is many people's go-to when they need a quick and easy, one-pot meal. If you are unfamiliar for any reason, Hamburger Helper — which has a fascinating history — is a brand that sells boxed meals, all of which typically consist of either rice or a type of pasta and seasoning and/or sauce. The contents of the box are intended to be paired with prepared meat (most typically, ground beef). As convenient as Hamburger Helper is, you can easily make one of its one-pot meals all on your own with just a few ingredients.

This one-pot meal puts Hamburger Helper to shame: macaroni cooked in broth, along with a can of tomatoes, ground beef, and shredded cheese. It is a simple meal is very similar to Hamburger Helper's Cheeseburger Macaroni, but it is packed with much more flavor (thanks to the broth and canned tomatoes) and without all of the extra ingredients that you will find in a box of Hamburger Helper (such as added "natural flavor"). All you have to do is start cooking the ground beef, as well as any seasoning you would like to add. Then, set it aside and use the same pot to cook the macaroni in the broth — and any kind of broth will do, such as beef or vegetable — along with the can of diced tomatoes. To finish, stir in the cheese and let it melt as it's combined.