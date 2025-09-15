The Big Mistake That Made This Thomas' English Muffins Flavor Our Least Favorite

Thomas' English muffins have been a longtime staple for breakfast, offering the versatility to spread anything you like and enjoy a nutritious start to the day. However, when we ranked all the different flavors, we found one that stuck out as the weakest. While some flavors will enhance the taste or texture of a standard English muffin, the cinnamon protein variety does neither.

While it sounds like there wouldn't be any issues with a cinnamon and protein English muffin, unfortunately, the execution simply doesn't stick the landing. The protein isn't mixed into the bread in a way that properly masks the flavor, as it is in the form of protein crisps. These crisps leave a sour aftertaste in the mouth since they're made of whey, and unfortunately, the cinnamon isn't enough to cover it up.

The texture also became a leading reason these English muffins ranked so low for us. Those protein crisps made the English muffins feel lumpy, but not in the intended way. Helena Nichols made a great point in that English muffins are known for their nooks and crannies, but adding extra lumps to that texture leaves an unpleasant mouthfeel in addition to the less-than-ideal flavor.