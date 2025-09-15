The Big Mistake That Made This Thomas' English Muffins Flavor Our Least Favorite
Thomas' English muffins have been a longtime staple for breakfast, offering the versatility to spread anything you like and enjoy a nutritious start to the day. However, when we ranked all the different flavors, we found one that stuck out as the weakest. While some flavors will enhance the taste or texture of a standard English muffin, the cinnamon protein variety does neither.
While it sounds like there wouldn't be any issues with a cinnamon and protein English muffin, unfortunately, the execution simply doesn't stick the landing. The protein isn't mixed into the bread in a way that properly masks the flavor, as it is in the form of protein crisps. These crisps leave a sour aftertaste in the mouth since they're made of whey, and unfortunately, the cinnamon isn't enough to cover it up.
The texture also became a leading reason these English muffins ranked so low for us. Those protein crisps made the English muffins feel lumpy, but not in the intended way. Helena Nichols made a great point in that English muffins are known for their nooks and crannies, but adding extra lumps to that texture leaves an unpleasant mouthfeel in addition to the less-than-ideal flavor.
How to improve the cinnamon protein English muffins
While we mentioned in our ranking that it's not easy to pair these with anything savory due to the strong flavor of the cinnamon, there are still things you might not have thought to do with these English muffins. Cinnamon goes well with sweeter options to cut through some of the spice, and with that comes fruit. Whether you've got fresh fruit like apples, bananas, or even strawberries, you can add something strong that might cover up some of that whey taste.
Jelly, jam, and preserves may have their differences, but they're all rich in flavor that can hide more of that sour milk taste than fresh fruit can. Sticking with spreads, something rich like Nutella can also go well with these English muffins, covering up some of the unpleasant flavor while not clashing with the cinnamon. Regardless of what you choose, you're better off keeping your flavors sweet rather than trying to go with something like a veggie cream cheese.
However, if you're looking to use cream cheese, it is rich enough to help mask some of that sour taste from the protein crisps. Just make sure to opt for a somewhat sweeter option, such as Philadelphia's honey pecan cream cheese. That way, you'll get some tanginess from the cream cheese that won't clash with the protein, and sweetness that complements the cinnamon nicely.