If A Mexican Restaurant Doesn't Use Cilantro It Could Be A Red Flag. Here's Why

When you're craving a feast of crunchy tostados and hearty tamales, a trip to your favorite local Mexican restaurant is a must. While it's comforting to have a tried-and-tested haunt that always delivers, you might want to go somewhere different for a change. Just bear in mind that if a Mexican restaurant doesn't use cilantro, it could be a red flag.

Fragrant and verdant, fresh cilantro is a fundamental ingredient in many Mexican dishes, like guacamole and salsa. This citrusy herb has a punchy character and grassy note that's perfect for elevating basics, like creamy avocado and cilantro lime rice. Just as soy sauce, ginger, and chili are elemental ingredients in Chinese food, cilantro is a key player in Mexican cuisine. So if you're at a new Mexican restaurant and can't spot any fresh cilantro in your pico de gallo, something is definitely amiss. But why skip it?

As fresh herbs are perishable, they require immediate refrigeration to remain fresh. Though it's worth buying fresh cilantro over dried, the short shelf life of the fresh version and its delicate character mean it can cost more to transport and handle than dry spices, such as cumin and coriander, used to lend stews and birria an earthy complexity. If a Mexican restaurant omits the cilantro, it could be a sign that the establishment isn't performing well and may be trying to cut back on its outlays and tailor its menu to boost profit margins.