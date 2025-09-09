Easy Coconut Cookies Start With A Can Of Sweetened Condensed Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookies are a classic dessert that come in a wide variety of flavors. From sugar to chocolate chip to red velvet, there are so many different cookie recipes out there that it would be almost impossible to find someone who didn't like any of them. For those who love the taste of coconut, a great choice is the classic coconut cookie. It's sweet and light with a huge dose of that tropical taste that will have you dreaming about snacking on them on the beach. For delicious, moist, and simple coconut cookies, you should reach for one staple ingredient: sweetened condensed coconut milk.

Sweetened condensed milk is made by cooking out the majority of the water and adding sugar. This gives it a denser, gooier texture and a sweeter flavor, making it perfect for decadent treats like coconut cookies. While it's typically made with cow's milk, you can also make it with milk alternatives, including coconut milk, which is obviously best suited for coconut cookies. Used correctly, the sweetened condensed milk will amplify the sweet taste of the coconut while also adding extra moisture that regular sugar would not provide. Iberia Foods, a brand that produces condensed milk and many other baking products, posted a coconut cookie recipe on its Instagram that uses its own condensed coconut milk, and the results look absolutely delicious.