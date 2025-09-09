Easy Coconut Cookies Start With A Can Of Sweetened Condensed Milk
Cookies are a classic dessert that come in a wide variety of flavors. From sugar to chocolate chip to red velvet, there are so many different cookie recipes out there that it would be almost impossible to find someone who didn't like any of them. For those who love the taste of coconut, a great choice is the classic coconut cookie. It's sweet and light with a huge dose of that tropical taste that will have you dreaming about snacking on them on the beach. For delicious, moist, and simple coconut cookies, you should reach for one staple ingredient: sweetened condensed coconut milk.
Sweetened condensed milk is made by cooking out the majority of the water and adding sugar. This gives it a denser, gooier texture and a sweeter flavor, making it perfect for decadent treats like coconut cookies. While it's typically made with cow's milk, you can also make it with milk alternatives, including coconut milk, which is obviously best suited for coconut cookies. Used correctly, the sweetened condensed milk will amplify the sweet taste of the coconut while also adding extra moisture that regular sugar would not provide. Iberia Foods, a brand that produces condensed milk and many other baking products, posted a coconut cookie recipe on its Instagram that uses its own condensed coconut milk, and the results look absolutely delicious.
How to use sweetened condensed coconut milk in your coconut cookies
Iberia Foods' recipe uses a cup of all-purpose flour, ¼ cup of cane sugar, a cup of shredded sweetened coconut, a pinch of salt, an egg, half a cup of Iberia condensed coconut milk, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of Iberia coconut water for extra coconutty taste. Once you've mixed all these ingredients together, you need only to form them into cookies and bake for about fifteen minutes. Iberia doesn't specify what heat to set the oven to, so we recommend setting it to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit (the temperature used in our Swedish coconut cookies recipe) and checking it a few minutes ahead of time to ensure nothing is burning. The cookies come out warm, golden brown, and deliciously coconut flavored. In addition, since the condensed coconut milk eliminates the need for typical dairy bonding agents like butter, this recipe is perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or otherwise can't have dairy products.
If you already have a coconut cookie recipe you enjoy, you can try incorporating sweetened condensed coconut milk into that as well. Just be sure to take ratios into account; since the milk adds both extra liquid and sweetness, you'll want to reduce both the amount of sugar and liquid (which often comes in the form of melted butter) to accommodate for the new ingredient. For instance, if you were to add it to Daily Meal's cornmeal and coconut cookie recipe, you'd need to use less sugar (try ¼ cup instead of ½) and possibly forgo the butter (or at least use less) to ensure the cookies don't come out saccharine or soggy.