Keep An Eye Out For This Affordable Aldi Appliance That Lets You Perfect Diner-Style Cooking At Home

It's no secret that Aldi is the place to go for affordable groceries, as the popular discount store is full of gotta-have-it foods that can save you money. But Aldi is good for more than just food; you can also get affordable appliances of any kind there. However, there's one appliance that you should be keeping an eye out for more than any other: the Rangemaster Gas Griddle.

This griddle comes in at just $59.99, while similar griddles are often sold for hundreds of dollars, making this a steal. The griddle has been compared to the Blackstone flat top griddle, which costs $119. In other words, by shopping at Aldi, you'll save yourself about 60 bucks — money you can use instead on groceries to feed to that griddle.

Aldi's 17-inch Rangemaster Gas Griddle is a steel griddle that doesn't need to sit atop your kitchen oven range, as some other griddle options do. Instead, it's powered by a propane gas tank (which, unfortunately, doesn't come with the griddle). Because it's portable, you can take it with you outside to enjoy warm summertime weather or to accompany a grill at a barbecue. The griddle has 23 square inches of cooking space and comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to worry about that step.