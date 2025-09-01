Keep An Eye Out For This Affordable Aldi Appliance That Lets You Perfect Diner-Style Cooking At Home
It's no secret that Aldi is the place to go for affordable groceries, as the popular discount store is full of gotta-have-it foods that can save you money. But Aldi is good for more than just food; you can also get affordable appliances of any kind there. However, there's one appliance that you should be keeping an eye out for more than any other: the Rangemaster Gas Griddle.
This griddle comes in at just $59.99, while similar griddles are often sold for hundreds of dollars, making this a steal. The griddle has been compared to the Blackstone flat top griddle, which costs $119. In other words, by shopping at Aldi, you'll save yourself about 60 bucks — money you can use instead on groceries to feed to that griddle.
Aldi's 17-inch Rangemaster Gas Griddle is a steel griddle that doesn't need to sit atop your kitchen oven range, as some other griddle options do. Instead, it's powered by a propane gas tank (which, unfortunately, doesn't come with the griddle). Because it's portable, you can take it with you outside to enjoy warm summertime weather or to accompany a grill at a barbecue. The griddle has 23 square inches of cooking space and comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to worry about that step.
The Aldi's griddle is only available for a limited time
The Rangemaster Gas Griddle is an Aldi Find item, which means that it's only available for a limited time. This particular item seems to pop up in Aldi stores around the start of summer each year, so once June is on the horizon, be sure to keep an eye out for the griddle. You can also keep track of upcoming Aldi Finds on the brand's website.
If you do buy a Rangemaster Gas Griddle, you likely won't regret it — many Aldi fans swear by this product. On Reddit, one user wrote, "Love mine! Bought it a year ago and I make excuses just to use it!" Another Aldi shopper wrote, "I use mine all the time to do burgers, breakfasts, teppanyaki. I make a full teppanyaki meal for 4 on this sucker."
Just as the Reddit user point out, you'll be able to make a ton of different dishes on this griddle. To try it out, you can start by making a full breakfast — eggs, bacon, hash browns, and classic pancakes — all on one griddle. Once you've gotten used to it, make sure to try our recipe for the best burger ever. It's an ideal solution for an outdoor cookout, but it's the best burger ever; it's always great.