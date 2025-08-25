The Absolute Best Vegan Hot Dog Brand Is Affordable And Actually Tastes Good

Nowadays, there are plenty of vegan hot dog options out there, so vegans and vegetarians don't have to miss out on this iconic treat. But what's the best vegan hot dog? To find out, we ranked the top eight vegan hot dog brands. The brand that placed first? MorningStar Farms.

To make this ranked list, our tester considered taste and texture, as well as cost and availability (as in, how easily you can find it at your local grocery store). The tester tried each vegan hot dog on its own, with a bit of mustard, and then in a bun with toppings. With all that in mind, the MorningStar Farms hot dog was overall tasty and "sweet and squishy — in a good way." The exterior also crisped up nicely, which is important to some hot dog lovers. Plus, these hot dogs were easily available at the grocery store, affordable, and are stored in the freezer for convenience.

We're not alone in our ranking — Reddit is full of people who agree that MorningStar Farms stands above the rest when it comes to vegan hot dogs. In one Reddit thread, multiple users declared that it's their favorite veggie dog. Additionally, one person wrote, "It's been such a long time since I had a real hot dog, but the Morning Star tastes really accurate to me. I think it's a lot better than other kinds of veggie meat."