Iced Austrian-Style Coffee Should Be Your New Go-To Morning Drink
Since the turn of the millennium, we've been riding the third wave of coffee, which focuses on high-quality beans with nuanced flavors. This wave also brought global attention to an old-school Austrian classic: einspänner. Made with espresso shots topped with a thick, sweetened layer of frothed milk or cream, this Viennese staple has undeniably gone global.
Einspänner gets its name from a one-horse-drawn carriage, and according to legend, it was first brewed for carriage drivers who needed to stay sharp on the job. To keep their coffee from splashing with every jolt and turn, they added a generous layer of whipped cream as a stabilizer, a bit of practical brilliance that still holds up today. This is why, even though the drink is traditionally served hot, einspänner is irresistible over ice. The potent jolt of espresso tempered with a cloud of chilled cream is tailor-made for sweltering mornings, or for anyone who prefers their caffeine on the cooler side. It's also far less prone to slosh or spill, as the ice keeps the cream from melting prematurely.
This drink has a long history: Vienna's legendary coffeehouses date back to the 17th century, and the Austrian capital even hosts a coffee-themed ball for café owners (just one of many culinary reasons to visit Vienna). For a long time, Weiner Melange, which tastes similar to a cappuccino, was Vienna's most popular caffeinated beverage, but einspänner is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways the world drinks coffee.
Add variety to your Austrian iced coffee
You can make the iced version of this classic Viennese coffee with little more than espresso, ice, and a generous swirl of whipped cream. Cocoa powder is one of the most common additions, lending a touch of bitterness that complements the whipped cream. You can also add a splash of rum for a boozy twist. If you like taking risks, try adding some matcha or hojicha to your einspänner. Purists might raise an eyebrow at the idea, but the grassy, roasted notes can give your Austrian-style coffee a fun twist. For those who prefer sweet or fruity notes in their iced drinks, a spoonful of fruit compote wouldn't be out of place here, either.
While there are plenty of ways to spice up this Viennese classic, a few fundamentals are worth noting. First, the coffee-to-cream ratio should always be 1:1, so be generous with the cream. The essence of einspänner lies in the texture: The topping must be firm enough to hold its shape but still soft enough to pour. One way to get it right is to beat the cream with sugar and a touch of vanilla extract, then chill it just until it starts to set. Once that's in place, you have room to get creative. Making this iced Austrian espresso drink might just elevate your morning routine.