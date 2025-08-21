Iced Austrian-Style Coffee Should Be Your New Go-To Morning Drink

You can make the iced version of this classic Viennese coffee with little more than espresso, ice, and a generous swirl of whipped cream. Cocoa powder is one of the most common additions, lending a touch of bitterness that complements the whipped cream. You can also add a splash of rum for a boozy twist. If you like taking risks, try adding some matcha or hojicha to your einspänner. Purists might raise an eyebrow at the idea, but the grassy, roasted notes can give your Austrian-style coffee a fun twist. For those who prefer sweet or fruity notes in their iced drinks, a spoonful of fruit compote wouldn't be out of place here, either.

While there are plenty of ways to spice up this Viennese classic, a few fundamentals are worth noting. First, the coffee-to-cream ratio should always be 1:1, so be generous with the cream. The essence of einspänner lies in the texture: The topping must be firm enough to hold its shape but still soft enough to pour. One way to get it right is to beat the cream with sugar and a touch of vanilla extract, then chill it just until it starts to set. Once that's in place, you have room to get creative. Making this iced Austrian espresso drink might just elevate your morning routine.