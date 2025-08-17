Is Costco's Kirkland Meat Halal?

Costco has plenty of options for food of all types, but people with dietary restrictions have to be careful. For those who choose to stick to halal meat, items have to be specifically labeled to ensure that what's being eaten adheres to the rules of the Islamic religion. While Costco does have some halal meat, its Kirkland brand is much more limited in halal options.

Any meat that you buy from Costco will be labeled as being halal if it is, but if there's no label, then there's no reason to believe that it's safe to consume. There is no halal-specific section in most Costco stores; however, a rare few of them do have a separate refrigerated room with only halal meat. On Costco's website, you can filter by halal to narrow down your options, and you can further filter by brand to see what Kirkland options are actually appropriate. Unfortunately, not all the items listed on that page are actually halal, so always double-check for yourself before buying any meat from Costco.

Out of the options shown on the website, the only Kirkland-branded meats with halal in the name are the legs and racks of lamb, but be aware — these do not have the halal label on the package anywhere. This is concerning because it means that the food has not been officially certified by an organization like the American Halal Foundation, even though Costco is claiming that it conforms to the standards. To play it safe, it may be best to avoid the Kirkland brand altogether and stick with some of the other brands that Costco sells with the appropriate certification, like Greenlea, Deen Halal, or Diamond Valley.