Many of us have snack combos we love to indulge in that some might consider rather strange. Some of these unexpected food combinations that are actually delicious may include pickles and ice cream or steak and blueberries. Even actor Channing Tatum has an unconventional food combo he loves: A peanut butter and jelly sandwich stuffed with Cheetos.

Tatum revealed his love for the unexpected snack while appearing on the "Today Show" in May 2023. He even got the hosts, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, to give the sandwich a try — and both of them actually liked it. Tatum explained that it was a snack he loved as a kid and continues to be his "go-to sandwich."

However, the actor noted the sandwiches weren't prepared as he would have made them. He said, "Usually there wouldn't be this many Cheetos, and more jam." He didn't specify what type of jam or bread he uses — although the sandwiches they ate on the show were made with classic white bread — so, if you make this at home, get creative with which flavors you think will work best with Cheetos. And make sure you use a high-quality peanut butter brand for the best experience. If you need a suggestion, Daily Meal placed Smooth Operator in the top spot in our ultimate ranking of peanut butters.