How To Mince Your Shallots Like A Pro

Being able to chop an onion safety and effectively is a skill that can take some practice, so trying to mince a shallot might seem even more intimidating. It's much smaller than an onion, but the basic principles of cutting it are essentially the same.

The first step is to remove the end of the shallot opposite the root. This way, you can stand the shallot up and cut it in half, leaving half the root on each half of the shallot. Once it's cut in half, peel off the outer layer so that the outside is the purple skin, and then you can get to chopping. Look out for and avoid blemished or overly soft shallots to avoid them falling apart when you cut them.

Next, lay the shallot on your cutting surface with the flat side down. Make cuts longways down the length of the shallot as thin as possible, being careful not to cut to the root. Once you've made cuts across the shallot, turn the knife parallel to the cutting surface and make two cuts across the middle of the shallot, still not going all the way to the root. Then, with the knife perpendicular to the cutting surface, turn the shallot 90 degrees and cut across it as finely as possible until you reach the root, leaving you with a fine mince just like the pros.