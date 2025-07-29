Stretch Ground Beef Even Further With Help From One Canned Ingredient

If you're on a budget, it's always a good idea to be mindful of ways to stretch out your groceries for as long as possible. Ground beef is already a great asset for this purpose; depending on the recipe, a little can go a long way. But there's a way to stretch ground beef further: Combine it with canned lentils, which are cheap and easy to use.

Like beans and chickpeas, lentils are part of the legume family. There are various types of lentils — brown, green, black, red, and yellow — all of which have their own unique taste and can serve different purposes. When it comes to combining with ground beef, the best option is likely brown lentils, which are the most common type. Brown lentils have a pretty mild taste – with some earthy notes — that should blend well with ground beef and spices. Meanwhile, red lentils have sweet notes, which won't work well with beef, and green lentils stay firm even after cooking, so they wouldn't work as well, texture-wise. Of course, those types of lentils have other purposes, and you can read more about those in our guide to the best ways to use the most common lentil varieties.