For The Best Steak Crust You Need To Use This Pantry Staple
With all the grilling, flipping, and resting, preparing steaks can seem like a science. Luckily, there are ways to set yourself up for a great meal before ever turning on the heat. The first part of a steak you taste is the crust that develops as it cooks, so ensure it's the best it can be by adding sugar to the outside. Combine that with some salt for seasoning, and you'll have the most flavorful steak you've ever eaten.
You might think that sugar would make the steak taste too sweet — which isn't exactly what you'd want from a savory meal. However, the sugar doesn't seep into the meat in a way that changes the overall flavor profile. It simply caramelizes, developing a crust on the outside that hardens nicely around the steak to give it a burst of subtle sweetness with each bite.
Steak needs more than just sugar; Salt is the other major player. Rubbing the meat with sugar and salt tenderizes it by breaking down the muscle fibers, leaving it juicy and easier to chew. Salt is all the seasoning you need, as it'll bring out the most flavor from your steak. The combination of sugar and salt creates a natural-tasting steak with the perfect crust.
How to make the best sugar-crusted steak
While sugar serves to make a great steak with little effort, the work isn't quite finished. The proper ratio for the crust is 4 parts sugar to 3 parts salt. This works as a dry brine, simultaneously seasoning and tenderizing the meat. There's no need for any marinades or rubs, as they may detract from the flavor of that sweet crust.
The next part of the technique is to rest the steak but not just after cooking. Apply half the rub, then rest it for an hour to allow the salt to draw moisture out of the meat and into the sugar. After that time, apply the rest of the rub so it creates an extra layer before cooking. It will form the perfect crust on the exterior when you sear the steak over high heat.
Given sugar's tendency to burn, it's important to move the steak on and off the heat during the cooking process. It can be easy to over or undercook a steak, so not leaving it directly on the heat prevents it from getting too tough. We recommended using 1-inch thick steaks so the middle doesn't get overcooked by the time the crust is properly set. For medium-rare steaks, sear each side for one to two minutes on high heat, then move them from the direct heat and cook each side for three to four minutes.