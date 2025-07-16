For The Best Steak Crust You Need To Use This Pantry Staple

With all the grilling, flipping, and resting, preparing steaks can seem like a science. Luckily, there are ways to set yourself up for a great meal before ever turning on the heat. The first part of a steak you taste is the crust that develops as it cooks, so ensure it's the best it can be by adding sugar to the outside. Combine that with some salt for seasoning, and you'll have the most flavorful steak you've ever eaten.

You might think that sugar would make the steak taste too sweet — which isn't exactly what you'd want from a savory meal. However, the sugar doesn't seep into the meat in a way that changes the overall flavor profile. It simply caramelizes, developing a crust on the outside that hardens nicely around the steak to give it a burst of subtle sweetness with each bite.

Steak needs more than just sugar; Salt is the other major player. Rubbing the meat with sugar and salt tenderizes it by breaking down the muscle fibers, leaving it juicy and easier to chew. Salt is all the seasoning you need, as it'll bring out the most flavor from your steak. The combination of sugar and salt creates a natural-tasting steak with the perfect crust.