The Vintage '80s McDonald's Mascot Who Always Had The Catchiest Jingles

There's been a large cast of McDonald's characters over the years, from the original Speedee to the iconic clown Ronald McDonald introduced in 1963. Many of McDonald's characters were designed to appeal to children, such as the diminutive, 'robble robble'-muttering villain Hamburglar, and Birdie the Early Bird, a clumsy, bright yellow mascot introduced to promote the chain's new breakfast items, but in the mid-80s the company created the hip, crescent moon-headed piano man Mac Tonight.

Launched in 1986, Mac Tonight was a character created to drive dinner business to McDonald's. Wearing 50s-style sunglasses, sitting at a white piano, and singing jingles based on the 1959 jazz hit "Mack the Knife", most popularly performed by Bobby Darin, the commercials were aimed at Baby Boomers luring them in for a bite. "When the clock strikes, half past six, babe! Time to head for, golden lights!" The campaign was originally created for Southern California McDonald's franchises by former art director Jim Benedict who worked for Los Angeles advertising firm Davis, Johnson, Mogul & Colombatto. Mac Tonight was a hit starring Doug Jones as the crescent-headed crooner voiced by Brock Walsh.