The Popular Candy Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Jelly Beans

As evidenced by the bright-red label on Kirkland Signature's enormous jar of jelly beans, Jelly Belly is the popular candy brand behind this Costco favorite. Like some other brands behind Costco's popular Kirkland Signature products, Jelly Belly is well-known among shoppers, particularly those of the nostalgic variety. Many likely remember the fun, creatively flavored candy from their youth, right alongside treats like Pop Rocks and Big League Chew. Appealing to the kid in all of us, Costco's 64-ounce jar features 49 different flavors, including Jelly Belly's best-selling favorites Very Cherry and Buttered Popcorn.

Jelly Belly started life as an offshoot of the Belleville, Illinois-based Goelitz Confectionery Company, which became known for its candy corn after it was founded by Gustav Goelitz in 1869. Gustav's son Herman decided to open his own candy business and moved out to the West Coast to seek his fortune. Settling in Oakland, California, in 1924, Herman's company added to the Goelitz candy-making tradition with the introduction of jelly beans and other jelly confections. During the 1960s, a new generation stepped in to lead the Goelitz candy companies, with cousin Herman Rowland — son of Aloyse Goelitz and Ernest Rowland — taking charge of the California operations. However, things didn't truly change course until 1975 when candy distributor David Klein pitched Rowland the idea of producing jelly beans made with natural ingredients. By the summer of 1976, the first eight flavors — Very Cherry, Grape, Root Beer, Tangerine, Cream Soda, Licorice, Lemon, and Green Apple — were born, marking the debut of what would become Jelly Belly jelly beans.