The Popular Candy Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Jelly Beans
As evidenced by the bright-red label on Kirkland Signature's enormous jar of jelly beans, Jelly Belly is the popular candy brand behind this Costco favorite. Like some other brands behind Costco's popular Kirkland Signature products, Jelly Belly is well-known among shoppers, particularly those of the nostalgic variety. Many likely remember the fun, creatively flavored candy from their youth, right alongside treats like Pop Rocks and Big League Chew. Appealing to the kid in all of us, Costco's 64-ounce jar features 49 different flavors, including Jelly Belly's best-selling favorites Very Cherry and Buttered Popcorn.
Jelly Belly started life as an offshoot of the Belleville, Illinois-based Goelitz Confectionery Company, which became known for its candy corn after it was founded by Gustav Goelitz in 1869. Gustav's son Herman decided to open his own candy business and moved out to the West Coast to seek his fortune. Settling in Oakland, California, in 1924, Herman's company added to the Goelitz candy-making tradition with the introduction of jelly beans and other jelly confections. During the 1960s, a new generation stepped in to lead the Goelitz candy companies, with cousin Herman Rowland — son of Aloyse Goelitz and Ernest Rowland — taking charge of the California operations. However, things didn't truly change course until 1975 when candy distributor David Klein pitched Rowland the idea of producing jelly beans made with natural ingredients. By the summer of 1976, the first eight flavors — Very Cherry, Grape, Root Beer, Tangerine, Cream Soda, Licorice, Lemon, and Green Apple — were born, marking the debut of what would become Jelly Belly jelly beans.
Costco's Kirkland Signature candies are a sweet deal
Costco seems to be the most budget-friendly option for stocking up on these classic candies, as a 3-pound can of 49 assorted flavors purchased directly from Jelly Belly costs $31.99, and a 4-pound package from Amazon goes for $26.00. Costco offers the best value by far — a 4-pound container for just $19.99. There are lots of reasons why Costco's Kirkland Signature products are so cheap, from uniform packaging and limiting customer options to co-founder Jim Sinegal's rule that no item can be marked up by more than 15%, and we the consumers benefit from these policies with a wealth of Jelly Belly candies at a low, low price.
Costco's Kirkland Signature product is a jar of endless wonder that includes so many Jelly Belly flavors, such as Cotton Candy, Cappuccino, Mango, Blueberry, Caramel Corn, and Strawberry Cheesecake, but the best part about having 4 pounds of assorted flavors is the ability to mix and match. Combine French Vanilla and A&W Root Beer for a delicious root beer float; munch Coconut and Crushed Pineapple to see how your candy cocktail compares to Jelly Belly's Piña Colada flavor; or make an Orange Dream Creamsicle in your mouth by blending Sunkist Orange and A&W Cream Soda. With such a large jar bursting with so many flavors, you'll be playing jelly bean mixologist for a long time.