The Sneaky Reason McDonald's May Have Chosen Red And Yellow As Its Signature Colors

Ever wonder what criteria fast-food joints use to choose logo colors? It's not just for an aesthetically pleasing look or to fit into a thoughtfully curated brand narrative. While these factors are taken into consideration, the driving force behind this game of colors is psychology. Some colors can instantly crank up your appetite, while others can make a heightened hunger fall flat. And fast food juggernaut McDonald's may have chosen red and yellow for its logo because of this.

Besides being an attention grabber, the color red triggers some strong emotions. It increases your heart rate, which can instantly spike your appetite and leave you hankering for a beefy burger with melty cheese. That's why most fast-food restaurants are red. Think KFC, Pizza Hut, and Chick-fil-A. The list is long. Most candies and snacks are also packaged in bold reds for the same reason.

While red revs up your hunger, yellow brings feel-good vibes and evokes feelings of happiness and comfort. It's also one of the most visible colors from a distance, which is why McDonald's logo can be spotted from almost a mile away. Sure, there's an amazing story behind those iconic Golden Arches, which date back to 1961. However, choosing that sunny yellow may have been driven by science, not just style, because people tend to notice colors before shapes and remember them better. (One of the things many don't know about McDonald's is that more people recognize the Golden Arches than the Christian cross.)