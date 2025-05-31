Leonardo DiCaprio's Champagne Brand Is Impressive But Not For The Reason You Think
When you think of Leonardo DiCaprio and Champagne together, it's hard not to picture that iconic Great Gatsby moment, him raising a glass to the screen, fireworks and all. But unlike his character Gatsby, who may have chosen the most expensive Champagne to match the mood of his elite and elaborate parties, the bottle DiCaprio has placed his bets on in real life is backed for a far more unexpected reason: sustainability. The actor has an equity stake in the fourth-generation, family-directed French house Telmont, which plans to move toward a completely sustainable production lifecycle for its Champagnes by 2031. The website quotes DiCaprio as saying, "From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor."
That familiar pop of the universal drink of celebration comes with more than just bubbles; it carries a carbon footprint. A standard bottle of Champagne produces around 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. The carbon footprint of wine, including sparkling varieties, typically ranges from ¼ to 3½ kilograms per bottle. The footprint is influenced by several factors, including the use of fertilizers and pesticides, as well as the packaging. DiCaprio has partnered with French cognac maker Rémy Cointreau to help make Telmont 100% organic. The company has become one of the 'greenest' in the Champagne region. Champagne Telmont CEO Ludovic du Plessis told Forbes how DiCaprio "put the seed of sustainability in his mind." The Champagne brand has achieved a 72% organic status so far.
DiCaprio's brand is making a sustainable commitment
Beyond going all green, Leonardo DiCaprio's Champagne brand has popped out a first: It debuted an ultra-lightweight bottle, weighing just 800 grams (just under 2 pounds), about 100 grams less than a typical one. While that might not sound like a landmark difference, it's quite the pop in the right direction for sustainable sipping. If you've ever wondered why a bottle of bubbly feels heavier than other wines, it's because Champagne undergoes a second fermentation that releases carbon dioxide. Those trapped bubbles require a thicker bottle to withstand the pressure. So, shaving off that much weight isn't easy. It calls for sophisticated glasswork and eco-forward engineering. The Champagne brand partnered with glass manufacturer Verallia to create these record-light bottles, which, until now, had not dipped below 835 grams.
To turn its eco-friendly game up a notch, the brand has also banned the use of glossy, gold-embossed gift boxes, a bold move for a category so deeply tied to luxury. You might have to wait a bit before getting your hands on these bottles, though. They won't be available in the U.S. until the aging process is complete, which typically takes about one to three years, depending on whether it's vintage or non-vintage Champagne. But the wait is surely worth it. The truth about Champagne production has been a bit of a bitter pill to swallow. There are concerns that most of it could vanish by 2050. Given the uncertain future of Champagne, the eco-friendly approach of brands like DiCaprio's may provide a glimmer of hope.