Leonardo DiCaprio's Champagne Brand Is Impressive But Not For The Reason You Think

When you think of Leonardo DiCaprio and Champagne together, it's hard not to picture that iconic Great Gatsby moment, him raising a glass to the screen, fireworks and all. But unlike his character Gatsby, who may have chosen the most expensive Champagne to match the mood of his elite and elaborate parties, the bottle DiCaprio has placed his bets on in real life is backed for a far more unexpected reason: sustainability. The actor has an equity stake in the fourth-generation, family-directed French house Telmont, which plans to move toward a completely sustainable production lifecycle for its Champagnes by 2031. The website quotes DiCaprio as saying, "From protecting biodiversity on its land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor."

That familiar pop of the universal drink of celebration comes with more than just bubbles; it carries a carbon footprint. A standard bottle of Champagne produces around 2 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. The carbon footprint of wine, including sparkling varieties, typically ranges from ¼ to 3½ kilograms per bottle. The footprint is influenced by several factors, including the use of fertilizers and pesticides, as well as the packaging. DiCaprio has partnered with French cognac maker Rémy Cointreau to help make Telmont 100% organic. The company has become one of the 'greenest' in the Champagne region. Champagne Telmont CEO Ludovic du Plessis told Forbes how DiCaprio "put the seed of sustainability in his mind." The Champagne brand has achieved a 72% organic status so far.