For Better Seafood Boils, You Need A Boozy Addition
Few things say summer quite like a seafood boil. Whether it's a backyard bash, a beachside cookout, or a casual dinner with friends, this Southern and coastal tradition brings people together around a steaming pot of shellfish, potatoes, corn, and sausage. But if you want to take your seafood boil from good to unforgettable, there's one simple, boozy trick: Add beer.
Beer isn't just for sipping on the side, it can elevate the entire flavor of your boil. When added to the cooking liquid, beer infuses the seafood with a subtle depth and richness that water alone just can't deliver. Its carbonation helps tenderize shellfish, while the malty, hoppy notes enhance the natural sweetness of shrimp, crab, or crawfish. Think of it like a flavor booster that works behind the scenes, adding complexity without overpowering the dish.
A seafood boil, sometimes called a low-country boil or a Cajun boil, depending on the region, typically includes a mix of shellfish (such as shrimp, crab, crawfish, or clams), andouille sausage, corn on the cob, baby potatoes, and a generous amount of spices. Seasonings typically feature garlic, Old Bay seasoning, lemon, cayenne, and bay leaves. It's all cooked in a large pot filled with seasoned water.
Here's how to give your boil some cheer
A simple seafood boil recipe can feed anywhere from four to 25 people — it all depends on the size of your pot. A good rule of thumb is to use about 1 pound each of shrimp, kielbasa, and potatoes, along with four ears of corn, for every four guests. It's easy to scale up or down, making it a go-to for feeding a hungry group with minimal fuss. You can also check out this Cajun crawfish boil recipe.
For a large pot, use 3 cans of beer for 8 quarts of water. First, get the seasoned water boiling, then add the beer of your choice. Change the ratio based on how big or small your boil is, and if you feel like you need more beer essence, just add more the next time.
Try different types of beers every time you do a boil for variety, the spice of life! Our ultimate guide to low-country boils dives more into the history, techniques, and how to choose the best ingredients.