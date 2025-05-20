For Better Seafood Boils, You Need A Boozy Addition

Few things say summer quite like a seafood boil. Whether it's a backyard bash, a beachside cookout, or a casual dinner with friends, this Southern and coastal tradition brings people together around a steaming pot of shellfish, potatoes, corn, and sausage. But if you want to take your seafood boil from good to unforgettable, there's one simple, boozy trick: Add beer.

Beer isn't just for sipping on the side, it can elevate the entire flavor of your boil. When added to the cooking liquid, beer infuses the seafood with a subtle depth and richness that water alone just can't deliver. Its carbonation helps tenderize shellfish, while the malty, hoppy notes enhance the natural sweetness of shrimp, crab, or crawfish. Think of it like a flavor booster that works behind the scenes, adding complexity without overpowering the dish.

A seafood boil, sometimes called a low-country boil or a Cajun boil, depending on the region, typically includes a mix of shellfish (such as shrimp, crab, crawfish, or clams), andouille sausage, corn on the cob, baby potatoes, and a generous amount of spices. Seasonings typically feature garlic, Old Bay seasoning, lemon, cayenne, and bay leaves. It's all cooked in a large pot filled with seasoned water.