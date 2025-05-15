The Murky Chicago Origins Of The First Gyro Meat Served In America

Every so often, a dish comes along that reshapes the culinary landscape of a region, like the juicy, tangy gyro. The arrival of the Greek gyro on America's food scene only deepened the country's already rich cultural melting pot. But who really introduced this cone of rotisserie meat packed with a punch of umami to the country?

The journey most likely started in Chicago, though exactly by whom remains a mystery. There are a few Greek Americans who have claimed credit for introducing the gyro to America. The most well-known among them is George Apostolou. In an interview with The New York Times, Apostolou claimed to have served the first gyros in 1965 in Chicago, before beginning to mass produce them in 1974.

But his story has challengers, including Peter Parthenis, who started building rotisseries and eventually created his company, Gyros Inc. Parthenis claims he beat Apostolou to the punch in mass production by a year. Then there's someone named John Garlic, whose wife reportedly claimed that the couple started mass producing gyro cones at a sausage plant before anyone else. However you slice it, if not for the Greek Americans, the gyro may never have found its place in American food culture; history played cupid in what seems like a destined love affair between America and the gyro.