Why You'll Never See Coupons Or Sales At Trader Joe's
If you're a Trader Joe's fan — or even if you've just visited once or twice — then you know that it's a bit different from other grocery stores. For example, TJ's doesn't stock many name brand products, nor does it offer certain household necessities such as aluminum foil or plastic wrap. Another key way that Trader Joe's differs from other stores? It doesn't offer any sales or allow customers to make use of coupons.
The company explains why on the "General FAQs" page on its website. Essentially, Trader Joe's doesn't have sales or coupons because it likes to promote low, affordable prices on a daily basis. Basically, it doesn't feel the need to offer coupons or promotions because its goal is to consistently have prices that are low enough to compete with the "on sale" price of other stores.
Further, Trader Joe's explains on its "About Us" page that there are a few things that it does to keep prices low for its customers, including buying directly from suppliers, bargaining for the best deal, and buying in volume. The company notes that it does everything it can to save money on its end because that ultimately translates to the customer saving money.
There are still ways to save money at Trader Joe's
Even without sales, there are ways to save money at Trader Joe's. Many of the ways to save money on groceries at other stores also apply to TJ's — take note of what you already have in your kitchen, don't shop hungry, and stick to a list. If you're easily tempted by the fun, new, and seasonal items, then set a limit — maybe you allow yourself to buy two items that aren't on your list.
In our guide of how to save money at Trader Joe's, we also suggest taking advantage of the cheap beer and wine offerings instead of the pricier options. You can also opt to buy frozen meat instead of fresh — it's more affordable and arguably just as good.
Additionally, remember that Trader Joe's has a great return policy — you can return just about any item, even if it's open, with or without a receipt, and get a full refund. The main restriction on returns is alcoholic products — this varies based on local laws, so it doesn't hurt to check if you can return those products to your neighborhood TJ's. With all that in mind, be sure to return any product that you're not happy with and use that money on something else to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. Or, remember to use Trader Joe's shopping policy you should stop ignoring: You can sample items before buying them.