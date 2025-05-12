Why You'll Never See Coupons Or Sales At Trader Joe's

If you're a Trader Joe's fan — or even if you've just visited once or twice — then you know that it's a bit different from other grocery stores. For example, TJ's doesn't stock many name brand products, nor does it offer certain household necessities such as aluminum foil or plastic wrap. Another key way that Trader Joe's differs from other stores? It doesn't offer any sales or allow customers to make use of coupons.

The company explains why on the "General FAQs" page on its website. Essentially, Trader Joe's doesn't have sales or coupons because it likes to promote low, affordable prices on a daily basis. Basically, it doesn't feel the need to offer coupons or promotions because its goal is to consistently have prices that are low enough to compete with the "on sale" price of other stores.

Further, Trader Joe's explains on its "About Us" page that there are a few things that it does to keep prices low for its customers, including buying directly from suppliers, bargaining for the best deal, and buying in volume. The company notes that it does everything it can to save money on its end because that ultimately translates to the customer saving money.