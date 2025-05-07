What Is The Biggest Fast Food Chain In Canada?

The fast food industry in Canada is big business. As of 2023 it was reported to be worth $36.4 billion. But which fast food chain reigns supreme in the Great White North? Unsurprisingly, it's Tim Hortons, the chain famously founded by a professional hockey player.

Tim Hortons boasts over 4,000 locations across Canada. Compare that to the chain with the second-most locations, Subway, which has just over 3,000. Sales-wise, Tim Hortons reported $9.5 billion in gross sales in Canada in 2023, while McDonald's ranked second in gross sales with $7.1 billion (per Statista).

You might think that's a lot of donuts, but part of Tim Hortons unwavering success has to do with broadening its offering over the years. Undeniably, the chain enjoys a fiercely loyal customer base, many of whom are reliant on the local "Timmy's" for their daily "Double Double" (that's a coffee with two creams and two sugars). Tim Hortons is woven into the fabric of everyday life for most Canadians. But how did a donut and coffee shop come to compete with fast food giants like McDonald's, Subway, and Starbucks?

