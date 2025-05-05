For A Lighter Take On Chicken Parmesan, Fire Up The Grill

Chicken parmesan is an absolute classic when it comes to hearty, Italian-American comfort food. The crispy-fried, breaded chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce and melted cheese hits the spot every time. Unfortunately, it's not the healthiest option to eat fried chicken every time the craving strikes, so if you want the flavors of classic chicken parm on a regular basis, you've got to find ways to make a lighter version. That's where the grill comes in.

You can easily enjoy the flavors of chicken parmesan in a grilled version, even adding it to your rotation of easy summer chicken recipes. Marinate or season the chicken breast as you normally would, then grill it until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This can be done like grilled chicken for any other recipe, or you can tenderize it with a meat mallet first — which makes it cook faster.

Classic chicken parm is topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese — and a grilled version is no different. You can spoon the marinara sauce right on the chicken then add and melt the cheeses by closing the lid for a few minutes. To prevent sauce and cheese from falling through the grates and burning, just make sure you first transfer the grilled chicken breasts onto aluminum foil or a pan.

