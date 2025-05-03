Martha Stewart's Turkey Burgers Feature 2 Ingredients That Pack A Flavor Punch
Turkey burgers are a great alternative for when you're looking to bite into a juicy patty while keeping dinner on the leaner side. Ground turkey is known for being packed with protein and having less saturated fat than ground beef. The only downside is that it doesn't have as much flavor as a traditional beef patty (because fat equals flavor when it comes to meat). Thanks to Martha Stewart's go-to recipe shared in an Instagram post, that doesn't have to be the case.
To amp up the flavor of turkey burgers, Stewart recommends adding shredded Gruyère cheese and Dijon mustard right into the mix. The bright acidity of Dijon and the rich flavor of Gruyère add complexity to the turkey, plus the fat from the cheese ensures that the patties achieve a juicy texture and don't dry out on the grill.
You can cook turkey burgers on a charcoal grill, flattop, or cast iron pan — just make sure they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before serving, as is recommended for all ground poultry.
More tips for your Martha-inspired turkey burgers
If you're looking for even more moisture, combine Martha Stewart's additions with our moist turkey burger recipe that utilizes fresh herbs, minced garlic, and sautéed shallots. Other classic turkey burger recipes call for breadcrumbs and egg to be mixed with the ground turkey, as it helps bind the patties if you are adding other flavor-enhancing ingredients.
As for how to top them, that's up to personal preference. Turkey is versatile and you can experiment with your favorite flavors. Love Mediterranean food? Try topping them with thick, creamy tzatziki, sliced red onion, and olive tapenade. Or maybe opt for pesto aioli, arugula, and a juicy slice of beefsteak tomato. Melted Jack cheese and guacamole would also taste amazing on a turkey burger. As long as you can nail the juiciness and flavor of the turkey patty with Martha Stewart's go-to additions of Dijon and Gruyère, turkey burgers will taste delicious with whatever toppings you choose.