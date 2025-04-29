It's About Time You Start Spicing Up Your Salad (Literally)

Even your favorite salad can start to feel a little boring from time to time. With this in mind, it's important to know how to spice up your salad to make it more interesting — and one of the best ways to do this is to literally spice it up. To find out everything that we need to know about integrating spices into your homemade salads, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Chef Steven Jarczyk, the co-owner of Sfera Sicilian Street Food.

Jarczyk says, "Adding spices to salads is one of the easiest ways to dial up complexity and bring a little unexpected magic to the plate. A few pantry staples can go a long way — fresh cracked black pepper is the obvious starting point and pairs with just about anything."

The spice options for salads go far beyond fresh cracked black pepper, as delicious as it is — some of Jarczyk's other ideas include coriander, fennel pollen, cumin, and even crushed pink peppercorns. But just because one spice works for a certain salad doesn't mean that it will work for others, so it's important to know a few key details about how to match a spice to a salad. Jarczyk adds, "Light greens like arugula or spring mix do better with subtle flavors, while more substantial salads — grains, roasted veggies, or hearty greens like kale — can stand up to bolder, more aromatic spices. It's all about layering flavor without overpowering what's fresh and seasonal."

