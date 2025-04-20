The Temperature Mistake That's Ruining Your Sous Vide Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking foods sous vide is generally pretty easy, but when it comes to eggs, one small mistake can make a huge impact. To get insight on cooking eggs sous vide, we spoke with Hervé Malivert, the director of culinary affairs at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. Unsurprisingly, not setting the right temperature is a mistake that will ruin your eggs.

According to Malivert, there are very precise temperatures that need to be used to achieve what kind of egg you want — whether that's soft-poached for classic eggs Benedict or hard-boiled for the perfect egg salad. Part of what makes sous vide such an easy technique is that if you lose track of time, it's not that big of a deal; the immersion circulator ensures your food will never go over the set water temperature. But setting the right temperature is key to having the food reach your desired doneness.