What's The Best Method For Reheating A Burrito?
Reheating a burrito at home can sometimes prove difficult. Without the right technique, you can end up with a soggy tortilla or partially cold fillings. To find out how to reheat a burrito like a chef at home, we spoke with chef Richard Sandoval, owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality with over 60 global locations — many of which are in exotic destinations and luxury hotels like The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons.
"A burrito, when made well, is a perfect package of texture and flavor," says Sandoval. "At home, I always tell people to treat a reheated burrito with the same care you would a freshly made one — don't just toss it in the microwave." Although there are several methods for reheating a burrito, one reigns supreme among chefs: the oven. Now chef Sandoval shares his step-by-step guide to reheating a burrito like a chef.
Step 1: Unwrap the burrito
"If the burrito was wrapped in foil, take it out of the foil first," says chef Richard Sandoval. You want to take a look at what's inside so you know what you're dealing with. "It's best to deconstruct just a bit to ensure the inside heats up properly." Make sure the fillings are evenly distributed inside the burrito so that you're not left with cold meat or hard cheese. (Don't worry about rice, because there's no reason rice should be inside a burrito.)
And what about cold ingredients like shredded lettuce and sauces? Sandoval told Daily Meal, "Reheating sauces or garnishes separately — like salsa, crema, or guac– helps maintain balance and freshness." If you like certain ingredients cold and not heated, scoop them out and add them back in later.
Step 2: Reheat the burrito in the oven (for the best texture)
For the best texture, chef Richard Sandoval says you'll want to use an oven to reheat your burrito. For the oven method, "Preheat your oven to 350 [degrees Fahrenheit]. Wrap the burrito loosely in foil, then place it on a baking tray. Bake it for about 15 to 20 minutes, flipping halfway through."
Why wrap the burrito in foil? Chef Sandoval explains "This gently warms the inside without over-drying the tortilla." Adding that, "If you like a crispy exterior, remove the foil during the last 5 minutes to toast the outside." Crisping up the outside can also help if you've left high-moisture ingredients inside like salsa or veggies.
Step 3: Add moisture if needed.
"Reheating [a burrito] without turning it soggy [...] that's where technique comes in," notes chef Richard Sandoval. But sometimes, for the perfect outcome, you need to add moisture into the mix. The last thing you want is a dried-out tortilla.
Spending time in the fridge can lead to moisture loss, so Sandoval recommends if "you're worried about dryness, sprinkle a few drops of water over the tortilla before wrapping in foil." According to the chef this "creates a bit of steam and keeps things soft inside." If you have a spray water bottle in your kitchen, you can also use that. Gently spray the tortilla with water before wrapping it up.
Step 4: Finish your burrito on the stovetop
Acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval shared with us that "For an extra layer of texture, I like to finish reheated burritos on a hot skillet with just a touch of oil or butter. This crisps the tortilla beautifully — think of it as a burrito panini press."
Once you've removed the burrito from the foil, place it seam-side down on that preheated skillet. This will seal up the seam and prevent ingredients from leaking out. Once that side is crispy, flip it over to crisp up the other side, the proceed to brown it on four sides.
As a bonus tip, to make your reheated burrito taste almost freshly-made, Sandoval advises, "A quick chopped herb or squeeze of lime can also bring a reheated burrito back to life." Serve your reheated burrito with freshly chopped cilantro, sauces you've heated up separately, and any other garnishes.
Can you use the microwave in a pinch to reheat a burrito?
If you absolutely are short on time and really want that reheated burrito, chef Richard Sandoval says you can use the microwave as a last resort. "Wrap the burrito in a damp paper towel and microwave on medium power in 30-second intervals, rotating it each time," explained Sandoval. He adds: "But be warned — this method won't give you the textures that make a burrito shine."
Just remember — a lot of love goes into making a great burrito. If you're reheating one of America's best restaurant burritos, you want to take care. And remember, as chef Sandoval told us, "Reheating a burrito like a chef is really about respect — for the ingredients, the textures, and the story inside that tortilla."