What's The Best Method For Reheating A Burrito?

Reheating a burrito at home can sometimes prove difficult. Without the right technique, you can end up with a soggy tortilla or partially cold fillings. To find out how to reheat a burrito like a chef at home, we spoke with chef Richard Sandoval, owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality with over 60 global locations — many of which are in exotic destinations and luxury hotels like The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons.

"A burrito, when made well, is a perfect package of texture and flavor," says Sandoval. "At home, I always tell people to treat a reheated burrito with the same care you would a freshly made one — don't just toss it in the microwave." Although there are several methods for reheating a burrito, one reigns supreme among chefs: the oven. Now chef Sandoval shares his step-by-step guide to reheating a burrito like a chef.