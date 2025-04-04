What, Exactly, Is Wax Candy And What Kind Of Wax Is Used To Make It?

Your childhood memories may include sweets and treats that made you smile, but some confections, like wax candy, might have left you scratching your head. After all, eating wax isn't typically what people do, yet wax candy was, and remains, quite popular.

Perhaps you recall those tiny wax bottles, officially called "Nik-L-Nip," filled with sticky, fruity liquid candy. You'd bite off the top, spit it out, and slurp its contents, in flavors like "Groovin' Green," "Chillin' Cherry," and others. You may have even chewed on the wax bottle after all the liquid was gone. Or Halloween may come to mind, when big red wax lips, crazy-looking mustaches, or vampire teeth would get your mouth watering, whether for the fun in store or the treat itself. The lips and fangs are called "Wack-O-Wax" and come in various flavors, including cherry, lemon, blueberry, lime, grape, and orange. Nik-L-Nip, wax fangs, and wax lips might not be the nostalgic candy kids hope for due to their odd consistency, but they still find their way to store shelves. Both Nik-L-Nip and Wack-O-Wax are now owned by the Tootsie Roll company.

But what is wax candy exactly, and what kind of wax are we gnawing on? If you had any doubts, wax candy is made from food-grade wax (meaning it's safe to put in your mouth). The old-fashioned wax candies in the candy store and birthday party goodie bags are typically made with paraffin wax or beeswax, along with corn syrup, sugar, artificial flavors, and colors.