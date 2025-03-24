2025 Is Full Of Changes For The Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain

Twin Peaks is gearing up for a big year in 2025, bringing changes to the popular sports lodge chain. Known for its made-from-scratch food, ice-cold beer, and friendly "Twin Peaks Girls" (reminiscent of the servers at Hooters, which is on the brink of bankruptcy), the brand is expanding. New restaurant locations are set to open; looking ahead, Twin Peaks plans to add more than two dozen new restaurants this year, aiming to reach nearly 900 locations worldwide.

Twin Peaks is also introducing new beverage options to enhance its customers' experience. Guests can expect innovative drink offerings alongside their classic favorites.

Another major change for Twin Peaks is its recent move to become a publicly traded company after separating from parent company Fat Brands. This strategic shift positions the brand for greater expansion and success in the coming years.