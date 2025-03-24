2025 Is Full Of Changes For The Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain
Twin Peaks is gearing up for a big year in 2025, bringing changes to the popular sports lodge chain. Known for its made-from-scratch food, ice-cold beer, and friendly "Twin Peaks Girls" (reminiscent of the servers at Hooters, which is on the brink of bankruptcy), the brand is expanding. New restaurant locations are set to open; looking ahead, Twin Peaks plans to add more than two dozen new restaurants this year, aiming to reach nearly 900 locations worldwide.
Twin Peaks is also introducing new beverage options to enhance its customers' experience. Guests can expect innovative drink offerings alongside their classic favorites.
Another major change for Twin Peaks is its recent move to become a publicly traded company after separating from parent company Fat Brands. This strategic shift positions the brand for greater expansion and success in the coming years.
New openings
Following recent openings in Algonquin, Illinois, on March 17, 2025, and Brandon, Florida, a month prior, the Twin Peaks brand is set to dramatically increase its footprint across the U.S. Twin Peaks demonstrates a commitment to development with plans to launch more than 10 new locations by year's end and potentially as many as 16.
CEO of Twin Peaks, Joe Hummel, said in a press release, "In 2025, we will remain focused on delivering exceptional experiences, fostering community, and building on the strong momentum we generated in 2024." The company's vision extends beyond these initial openings, with aspirations to eventually operate up to 650 locations domestically and 250 internationally. This ambitious growth plan reflects Twin Peaks' belief in its long-term potential and dedication to bringing its unique dining experience to a broader audience.
Expanded drink menu
Twin Peaks has already begun refreshing its beverage menu with cocktails, wines, bourbon, and tequila. New cocktails include the carajillo (featuring Caffè Borghetti espresso and Licor 43, a liqueur made from 43 ingredients), mai tai (with Kraken black spiced rum and naranja orange liqueur), bourbon espresso martini (using Elijah Craig toasted barrel bourbon), and the Oaxaca old fashioned (which uses El Tequileño reposado barrel select). A non-alcoholic Passion Fruit Splash mocktail is also available.
New deals include Pick Your Old Fashioned Wednesdays and All Day, Every Day Classics with the addition of a Jamo Ginger. New mixed shots include the spicy mango and Thin Minty (which may tempt you to make this thin mints and cream milkshake when you get home from a fun night out).
The updated beverage menu emphasizes unique flavor combinations and quality ingredients, offering crafted drinks for various tastes. This revamp aims to solidify Twin Peaks' position as a leader in dining and drinks, providing a festive beverage experience at several price points.
Going public
Twin Peaks recently went public in January 2025 after spinning off from its parent company, FAT Brands. (However, FAT Brands retains a 95% stake). This gives the chain the potential for greater autonomy over its growth plans, allowing the brand to respond more quickly to market trends and customer demands.
By operating independently, Twin Peaks can better focus on improving its signature sports lodge dining and drinking experience while pursuing its aforementioned global expansion goals. This move positions the brand for increased visibility in the investment market, attracting potential stakeholders interested in its unique dining and entertainment concept.