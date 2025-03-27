12 Popular Canadian Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

Mary Brown's Chicken has taken over every Canadian province, but it has yet to show up internationally. This is to the disappointment of many non-Canadians, as this fried chicken chain is often compared with KFC — and when it's compared, it comes out on top every time, according to fans.

One Reddit review describing Mary Brown's chicken showed this, saying: "The coating is crunchier and tastier (though it's not as salty if that's your thing). They give you hot sauce which is excellent on their chicken. The chicken pieces are bigger and the breast pieces aren't dried out the way KFC sometimes gets. The taters are far superior to KFC's fries." With reviews like this, it's easy to see why Mary Brown's is so beloved — especially when you can pair a bucket of its chicken with a side of flaky biscuits and a strawberry cream cheese pie. This chain has the potential to become everyone's favorite fast food, if it would only expand.

But what's perhaps most alluring about Mary Brown's Chicken is its secret menu. Whereas most secret menus are created by fans, Mary Brown's is somewhat official, and is available through its app. The menu offers delightful variations on its beloved chicken, like the Hell's Kitchen collection, which features extra spicy menu options. Another fan favorite is the Hot & Honey Sandwich. On TikTok, one user said of the dish: "My mouth is on fire. My tastebuds are going crazy ... I would give it a solid 9.6." This fried chicken sandwich would pair perfectly with the chain's Ghost Pepper Popins Poutine (another secret menu item). Here, the combination of hot fries, spicy sauce, and melted cheese curds will have everyone wondering if Canada really does have one of the best fast food chains in the world. Spoiler alert: It does. Move aside KFC, fried chicken has a new sheriff in town and her name is Mary Brown.