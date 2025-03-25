The Easy Technique That Makes BBQ Chicken Glaze Perfectly Sticky

One of the most important details to get right is the timing — specifically, you don't want to add the glaze to the chicken too soon. Hammed says, "To get the perfect glaze on chicken, wait until close to the end of the cook to apply the glaze. Most glazes have a high sugar content which has the tendency to burn after a period of time under high heat." He advises waiting until the last 5 to 15 minutes of the cooking time to apply the glaze. This will result in "the best adherence and depth of color."

Additionally, the cooking process will look a little different if you're baking the chicken in the oven versus grilling it. As Hammed explains, the oven is much more consistent when it comes to temperature, so it's much more of a hands-off cooking process. However, if you're choosing to grill the BBQ glazed chicken, then it's going to require some maintenance on your part. There are also common mistakes to avoid when grilling chicken that you should know about, in general.

Hammed says, "The temperature variation [of the grill] poses more of a challenge to manage and maintain due to fluctuation in ambient and external temperature. In this case, if glazing chicken on a grill it is best to reduce the heat to a low setting and apply the sauce after having achieved grill marks (if desired)."