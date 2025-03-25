The Simple Baking Mistake That's Ruining Your Biscotti

If you love biscotti — those crunchy, nutty cookies – then you may want to try your hand at baking the dessert at home. However, the process of making biscotti may be a bit more complicated than that of other cookies since it includes baking the cookies twice. ("Biscotti" means "twice-cooked.") Daily Meal spoke with Norma Salazar, the chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's Los Angeles campus to find out what mistakes we should be looking to avoid.

For anyone unfamiliar with the general order of operations for making biscotti, the dough is made, baked for the first time (with the dough in a log-like shape), then cut into the familiar biscotti shape, and baked for the second time. According to Salazar, getting one or both of the baking times wrong can ruin your biscotti.

There's a reason biscotti is cooked twice, and it's all about the texture. Salazar explains, "Traditionally, this Italian cookie is meant to be dipped in a nice cup of hot espresso, so the second bake of the biscotti dries it out without getting much color." Despite the desire for a somewhat dried-out cookie, overbaking it can make it too dry. Underbaking it, on the other hand, will lead to a crispy exterior but an interior that is "doughy or cake-like, similar to a brownie," Salazar says.