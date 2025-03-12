The Bougie Cheese That Takes Homemade Pizza To The Next Level
Have you ever wondered why restaurant-style pizza tastes better than your homemade pie? The answer could be the cheese. Regular mozzarella is a solid choice, but one luxurious upgrade can truly transform your pizza ... bufala mozzarella. This fancy cheese is a game-changer, bringing richness, creaminess, and depth of flavor to every bite.
Bufala mozzarella, also known as buffalo mozzarella, gets its name from the milk it's made with — not from cows, but from Italian water buffaloes. This unique ingredient sets it apart from the standard mozzarella you'll find in the dairy aisle. The result? A tangier, creamier, and more decadent cheese that melts beautifully, creating a luscious texture that regular mozzarella just can't match. Unlike the firmer, drier blocks of cow's milk mozzarella, bufala mozzarella has a delicate, almost buttery softness that oozes delightfully when heated.
Of course, all that luxurious flavor comes at a price. Bufala mozzarella is nearly twice as expensive as traditional mozzarella, making it a splurge-worthy ingredient. But it's well worth the investment for those who take their pizza seriously. When paired with a simple tomato sauce, fresh basil, and a high-quality pizza dough, bufala mozzarella turns a basic homemade pie into a gourmet experience.
Making the most of your bufala mozzarella
Using bufala mozzarella on pizza does require a bit of finesse. First of all, unlike traditional mozzarella, fresh bufala mozzarella should not be stored in the fridge, as its texture will get rubbery. Since it contains more moisture than regular mozzarella, it's best to drain it before use. Otherwise, you might end up with a watery pizza. Tearing it into chunks rather than shredding it helps maintain the texture, and pockets of yummy cheese will bubble up as the pizza bakes.
Bufala mozzarella is also delicious in salads, pasta dishes, and easy appetizers like bufala mozzarella with tomatoes and basil on a skewer. Its versatility and exceptional taste make it a must-try for any cheese lover. While it may be a bit of a splurge, one bite of a bufala mozzarella-topped pizza will convince you that sometimes, bougie is best. Try it in this mini naan pizza recipe instead of shredded mozzarella, and you'll taste the difference.