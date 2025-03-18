The Type Of Fish You'll Find In Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich
Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich offers a seafood option for those looking for something different from burgers or chicken. But what exactly is the fish in this sandwich? The answer is 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock, a fish known for its mild flavor, tender texture, and versatility in seafood dishes.
Alaskan pollock is a popular choice for fast-food fish sandwiches due to its abundance and sustainable harvesting. From the waters of the North Pacific, this fish is tasty and eco-friendly. Burger King's use of wild-caught Alaskan pollock aligns with responsible fishing practices, as this species is sustainably managed and sourced to prevent overfishing. For consumers who care about the environment, this is an appealing aspect of the Big Fish Sandwich.
The flavor profile of Alaskan pollock is mild and slightly sweet, making it an ideal canvas for its crispy breading and the tangy tartar sauce that accompanies the sandwich. The flaky, tender texture of the fish ensures a satisfying bite that contrasts nicely with the soft bun and crunchy pickles. With a side of Burger King's classic fries, coming in at number two on Daily Meal's best fast food French fries ranking, you've got a quick meal that won't disappoint.
Alaskan pollock is a versatile fish
Burger King's Big Fish is a testament to the versatility of Alaskan pollock. It is used in various dishes, from fish sticks to fish tacos, and even fancier recipes like this Alaska pollock gratin, because it holds up well during cooking. Its mild taste goes well with a wide range of seasonings and sauces.
For those hesitant about diving into a fish sandwich, the Big Fish offers an approachable introduction to seafood. The seasoning and breading offer a familiar texture and flavor and the pollock itself is light and flaky.
Incorporating wild-caught Alaskan pollock into its menu highlights Burger King's commitment to quality. The Big Fish Sandwich satisfies hungry bellies and supports sustainable fishing, making it a thoughtful option on their menu. If you're in the mood for a hearty, flavorful fish sandwich, Burger King's Big Fish is worth a try. The restaurant's lunch menu starts at 10:30 a.m. every day, so get in early, and you may just get hooked!