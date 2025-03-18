The Type Of Fish You'll Find In Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich

Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich offers a seafood option for those looking for something different from burgers or chicken. But what exactly is the fish in this sandwich? The answer is 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock, a fish known for its mild flavor, tender texture, and versatility in seafood dishes.

Alaskan pollock is a popular choice for fast-food fish sandwiches due to its abundance and sustainable harvesting. From the waters of the North Pacific, this fish is tasty and eco-friendly. Burger King's use of wild-caught Alaskan pollock aligns with responsible fishing practices, as this species is sustainably managed and sourced to prevent overfishing. For consumers who care about the environment, this is an appealing aspect of the Big Fish Sandwich.

The flavor profile of Alaskan pollock is mild and slightly sweet, making it an ideal canvas for its crispy breading and the tangy tartar sauce that accompanies the sandwich. The flaky, tender texture of the fish ensures a satisfying bite that contrasts nicely with the soft bun and crunchy pickles. With a side of Burger King's classic fries, coming in at number two on Daily Meal's best fast food French fries ranking, you've got a quick meal that won't disappoint.