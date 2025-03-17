Why Leftovers Are Such A Vital Part Of Japanese Breakfast

How many times have you eyed that container of last night's lasagna, promising yourself it'll be dinner tonight — only to toss it in the trash tomorrow? More often than not, leftovers meet a disappointing fate all over the world. In America, around 92 billion pounds of food is wasted in the country every year, which is about 145 billion meals. One way to use up your leftovers could be to take a page from Japan, where they form a crucial part of breakfast.

In Japan, the practice of using leftovers for breakfast is inspired by the concept of mottainai. While the word literally translates to "what a waste," it embodies the deeper idea that everything should be utilized to its fullest potential using creativity. And what better place to channel that creativity than in food?

The Japanese approach this with minimal effort — most of the cooking is done the night before for a traditional breakfast, which often includes a bowl of miso soup, grilled fish, and pickled vegetables, served with rice. The spread is popularly called ichiju sansai or one soup, three dishes. Japanese families often serve leftovers like onigiri (rice balls) made with Calrose rice, or tamagoyaki (rolled omelet), using leftover rice kept warm in a rice cooker with the timer feature.