José Andrés' Go-To Salt Substitute Is Already In Your Kitchen

Salt has long been the cornerstone of seasoning, but world-renowned chef José Andrés suggests an unconventional alternative: black pepper. While salt enhances food's flavor by amplifying natural tastes, black pepper offers a complex profile that can transform a dish. Andrés advocates for reducing reliance on salt, not just for health reasons but also to explore the full potential of other spices like black pepper. "I like black pepper, but you make sure it's fresh and make sure it's very fine," the chef noted in a December 2024 episode of his podcast, "Longer Tables with José Andrés."

Black pepper, often called the "king of spices," has been a culinary staple for centuries. Its spicy, pungent heat and subtle floral notes add depth to recipes. Unlike salt, which primarily enhances existing flavors, black pepper has a distinct character. It elevates everything from roasted veggies to grilled meats.

Andrés encourages experimenting with pepper to bring out natural flavors without overpowering them. A dash of freshly ground black pepper adds a little kick without the need for salt. He also recommends finely grinding whole peppercorns rather than pre-ground pepper to unlock the full flavor. You can even use an electric grinder for convenience, like this one from FRTONYI.