José Andrés' Go-To Salt Substitute Is Already In Your Kitchen
Salt has long been the cornerstone of seasoning, but world-renowned chef José Andrés suggests an unconventional alternative: black pepper. While salt enhances food's flavor by amplifying natural tastes, black pepper offers a complex profile that can transform a dish. Andrés advocates for reducing reliance on salt, not just for health reasons but also to explore the full potential of other spices like black pepper. "I like black pepper, but you make sure it's fresh and make sure it's very fine," the chef noted in a December 2024 episode of his podcast, "Longer Tables with José Andrés."
Black pepper, often called the "king of spices," has been a culinary staple for centuries. Its spicy, pungent heat and subtle floral notes add depth to recipes. Unlike salt, which primarily enhances existing flavors, black pepper has a distinct character. It elevates everything from roasted veggies to grilled meats.
Andrés encourages experimenting with pepper to bring out natural flavors without overpowering them. A dash of freshly ground black pepper adds a little kick without the need for salt. He also recommends finely grinding whole peppercorns rather than pre-ground pepper to unlock the full flavor. You can even use an electric grinder for convenience, like this one from FRTONYI.
Shake things up
Chef José Andrés' seasoning approach aligns with the growing awareness of the potential health risks of excessive salt intake, such as high blood pressure and heart issues. By using ground black pepper, you can reduce your salt consumption while still enjoying full-flavored meals. You may like them even better!
Try mixing other spices with black pepper for variety. Paprika, garlic powder, and chili flakes can transform a dish from good to gourmet. And these 15 exotic spices will really get your taste buds tingling — you won't miss the salt for a second. Similarly, popular herbs like basil, parsley, and dill, as well as these underrated types of herbs, provide aromatics and interesting flavors.
Andrés' recommendation of black pepper instead of your usual salt is a reminder that the spice rack holds endless possibilities. Say goodbye to the salt shaker (at least some of the time), and bring on the black pepper!