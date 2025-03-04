Review: Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers Are A Swing And A Miss On Flavor

Low-rise jeans, body glitter, and Crystal Light in a water bottle full of vodka: For my teenage self –and many other Americans who lived through the late '90s and early 2000s — this was the winning combination. It was a fast track to being what I coveted most in this world: Cool in the eyes of my peers. So naturally, when Crystal Light let slip that a canned vodka cocktail was coming, my interest was piqued.

Since the Y2K aesthetic is popular right now, this boozy product is actually a very smart move for the brand. The company even noted in its press release that it is aware that the powdered, low-calorie drink mix is already a popular cocktail ingredient. So, for better or worse, I was ready to see if the Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers lived up to expectations.

Of course, I won't just be trying the canned beverages and sharing my thoughts as an experienced drinker (hey, it's part of my job). I will also be mixing up my own take on the cocktail to the best of my ability, comparing the canned version to the real, DIY 2000s deal. Hopefully, my mixology skills have improved since 2006.