How Many People Can You Feed With An 8-Ounce Box Of Jambalaya?

Jambalaya is a rice-based dish that's cooked in broth and features the "holy trinity" of ingredients: celery, bell pepper, and onion. The dish also features Creole season and one or more proteins — chicken, sausage, and shrimp are all commonly used. Daily Meal's Creole-style jambalaya features both chicken and smoked sausage, for example, along with all of the other key ingredients. While making this dish yourself will certainly yield the best results — as is true with just about any dish — sometimes we don't have time to start from scratch. For situations like this, there's boxed jambalaya.

A typical box of jambalaya (such as the one from the popular brand Zatarain's) is 8 ounces and contains everything you need for the dish minus the protein (which you add in). It's an easy way to whip up a batch of jambalaya without having to gather all of the ingredients and go through all the steps yourself. But, how many people can you feed with an eight-ounce box of jambalaya?

According to a box of Zatariain's, one 8-ounce box contains five servings, with each serving being about one cup after it's cooked. If your family is smaller than five people, then this box should be enough for everyone, and you may even be able to increase the portion sizes.