Irish Brown Bread Vs Soda Bread: What's The Difference?

There are so many types of bread out there — from sourdough to focaccia to whole wheat, the list is seemingly endless. With a list so long, some of these breads are bound to be similar to one another — such as Irish brown bread and Irish soda bread.

In fact, you may not even have known that Irish brown bread and soda bread are different from one another and not interchangeable. The two breads do have some similarities, such as the fact that they are both quick breads. For anyone unfamiliar, quick breads are breads that use leavening agents like baking soda or baking powder rather than yeast to rise. Additionally, quick breads don't require any kneading or proofing, so the baking process is much quicker than other breads.

However, despite being in the same category of quick breads, soda bread and brown bread have plenty of differences. Namely, the differences in ingredients result in each bread having a distinct taste.