Irish Brown Bread Vs Soda Bread: What's The Difference?
There are so many types of bread out there — from sourdough to focaccia to whole wheat, the list is seemingly endless. With a list so long, some of these breads are bound to be similar to one another — such as Irish brown bread and Irish soda bread.
In fact, you may not even have known that Irish brown bread and soda bread are different from one another and not interchangeable. The two breads do have some similarities, such as the fact that they are both quick breads. For anyone unfamiliar, quick breads are breads that use leavening agents like baking soda or baking powder rather than yeast to rise. Additionally, quick breads don't require any kneading or proofing, so the baking process is much quicker than other breads.
However, despite being in the same category of quick breads, soda bread and brown bread have plenty of differences. Namely, the differences in ingredients result in each bread having a distinct taste.
What is Irish soda bread?
Appearance-wise, Irish soda bread is known for its round loaf, which is complete with a cross on top. The cross is a cool design that also serves the purpose of helping the loaf bake evenly. But what does the bread consist of? Traditionally, it has just four ingredients: buttermilk, flour, baking soda, and salt. In Ireland, it's more common for whole wheat flour to be used, whereas Americans tend to use white flour. As mentioned above, the baking soda acts as the leavener, raising the bread without the use of yeast.
While the Irish stick to those few ingredients, Americans like a sweeter bread — because of this, the addition of either raisins or caraway seeds is quite common. Some iterations even add sugar to sweeten it up. The sweeter version is sometimes called Irish-American soda bread, to be a bit more accurate. Less traditional add-ins include nuts or dried fruits in place of the raisins.
Soda bread's texture is quite soft and light on the inside with a crunchy exterior. However, you can choose to add an egg for a denser consistency. As for the taste, it has a bit of a tang to it, thanks to the buttermilk. To enjoy soda bread, all it needs is some butter or jam to make for one satisfying snack or light breakfast. In Ireland, it's often included in the full Irish breakfast (making up one of the differences between a full Irish breakfast and a full English breakfast).
What is Irish brown bread?
To start, Irish brown bread has a different look than soda bread — it can be made into a round loaf, but it's not a requirement. As for what it's made of, the main ingredients in brown bread are whole wheat flour, buttermilk, and baking soda. Some versions also include beer (typically a stout), and others sprinkle rolled oats on the top. Many recipes add one or more sweeteners, such as honey, white sugar, brown sugar, and molasses. Besides the topping of rolled oats, brown bread doesn't tend to have add-ins like soda bread — so no raisins or caraway seeds here. Molasses and brown sugar are both common choices for sweet ingredients because they contribute to the brown color in the bread's name.
Irish brown bread has a nutty and malty flavor to it, with notes of both sweetness and bitterness. Overall, the taste is much more prominent than that of soda bread, which has a milder flavor. It's a hearty bread with a tender texture that is best enjoyed with a simple spread of butter or some jam. If you're going to go the butter route, be sure to pair it with one of the best butter or margarine brands that you can buy.