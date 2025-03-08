The Monumental Olive Oil Fraud Incident That Rocked Spain In The 1980s

When we attach certain country names with a specific product, we often make immediate associations with the quality of that product –- be it Swiss chocolate, Italian cheese, or Spanish olive oil. But when it comes to purchasing any of those things, you need to be wary of major fraud, even in the country that is the largest exporter of the oil. A notable example is the 1981 incident when adulterated rapeseed oil in Spain was sold as olive oil, exposing over 100,000 people to a rare and newly identified condition known as toxic oil syndrome (TOS). Ultimately, more than 5,000 people died as a result of the incident, which shook the nation and resulted in one of the longest trials in Spanish history.

Food fraud operations involving olive oil are, unfortunately, not uncommon. In December 2023, a similar case unfolded when officials in Spain and Italy seized over 260,000 liters of olive oil marketed as high-quality but, upon inspection, deemed it "unfit for consumption" due to its high acidity and unpleasant flavor and smell, as reported by the New York Times. However, what made the 1981 fraud different was not only the fact that the distributors were selling industrial rapeseed oil as olive oil. The oil had also been altered with a chemical that may have caused its toxicity. It went on to become Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic.