5 Of The Unhealthiest Items You Can Order At Shake Shack

This one shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Milkshakes aren't exactly known for being healthy. It's a dessert, after all. However, the Cookies and Cream Shake may be the worst of the milkshake options at Shake Shack (at least not including the seasonal items). To start with, it has 850 calories, which is more than some of the burgers on the menu. However, it's the amount of sugar that will likely raise some eyebrows.

The shake contains a whopping 86 grams of sugar, the most of the shakes from the regular menu. To put that into perspective, it's recommended that women consume no more than 25 grams of sugar per day and men no more than 36 grams per day. So, the shake contains more than triple the amount of sugar recommended for women and more than double what's recommended for men in an entire day. That's a whole lot of sugar for just one treat.

Consuming too much sugar — and, specifically, added sugar — on a regular basis can not only lead to gaining weight, but can also have serious impacts on your heart health. Specifically, having a high-sugar diet can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. You can also learn about the signs that your body has had too much sugar to be more aware of the effects.