The Mistake That's Causing You To Overspend On Chicken

If you're buying chicken in parts — breasts, thighs, wings, or drumsticks packed in plastic or styrofoam trays — you may be spending far more than necessary on poultry. While it may seem convenient, this common grocery shopping habit unnecessarily drives up your food bill. The smarter, more budget-friendly alternative? Buy whole chickens instead.

Whole chickens are significantly cheaper per pound compared to pre-packaged chicken parts. When you purchase a whole bird, you get the meat for your meals as well as the bones and carcass, which can be used to make a nutritious chicken stock. This added value makes whole chickens one of the most cost-effective choices for savvy shoppers.

For example, let's say you typically buy a tray of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. That single cut of chicken can cost nearly double the per-pound price of a whole bird. With some prep and cooking know-how, a whole chicken can provide you with several meals. You can roast the thighs for dinner, shred the leftover meat for sandwiches or salads, batter up some breasts for frying, and use the wings for an appetizer. Then, instead of tossing the carcass, simmer it with vegetables and herbs to create a homemade chicken stock — just make sure to avoid these common broth-making mistakes if you're new to this.