The Mistake That's Causing You To Overspend On Chicken
If you're buying chicken in parts — breasts, thighs, wings, or drumsticks packed in plastic or styrofoam trays — you may be spending far more than necessary on poultry. While it may seem convenient, this common grocery shopping habit unnecessarily drives up your food bill. The smarter, more budget-friendly alternative? Buy whole chickens instead.
Whole chickens are significantly cheaper per pound compared to pre-packaged chicken parts. When you purchase a whole bird, you get the meat for your meals as well as the bones and carcass, which can be used to make a nutritious chicken stock. This added value makes whole chickens one of the most cost-effective choices for savvy shoppers.
For example, let's say you typically buy a tray of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. That single cut of chicken can cost nearly double the per-pound price of a whole bird. With some prep and cooking know-how, a whole chicken can provide you with several meals. You can roast the thighs for dinner, shred the leftover meat for sandwiches or salads, batter up some breasts for frying, and use the wings for an appetizer. Then, instead of tossing the carcass, simmer it with vegetables and herbs to create a homemade chicken stock — just make sure to avoid these common broth-making mistakes if you're new to this.
Buying whole birds is the right choice for savings and sustainability
Buying whole chickens isn't just about saving money. It's also about efficiency and sustainability; using the entire bird ensures nothing goes to waste. Plus, homemade chicken stock is fresher and more customizable than store-bought stock. As long as you have a good stock pot, you're halfway there.
Of course, this approach works best if you're willing to spend a little extra time in the kitchen breaking down the bird and cooking its various components. But the payoff is worth it — not just in savings but in the variety of meals you can create. If you need some inspiration, we've got you covered with 101 chicken recipes for lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Ultimately, opting for a whole chicken is a simple change that can significantly impact your grocery bill and culinary creativity. It's a win-win for both your wallet and your dinner table. Next time you hit the poultry aisle, go for the whole bird!