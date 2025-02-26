The Best Coffee To Use For An Unbeatable Steak Rub
When grilling the perfect steak, the right seasoning can make all the difference. While salt, pepper, and garlic are classic choices, one unexpected ingredient can take your steak to the next level — coffee. To learn more about this bold addition, Daily Meal spoke with Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and founder of Silvio's BBQ and Silvio Personal Chef, who shared expert insights on how coffee can enhance your steak rub.
Though coffee rubs aren't traditional in Brazilian churrasco (also known as Brazilian barbecue), Correa acknowledges their power in boosting flavor. "It's an underrated yet powerful ingredient that enhances the natural umami of the meat while creating a beautiful crust," he says.
Coffee's natural acidity helps tenderize the steak, while its bitterness balances out the richness, especially for fatty cuts like ribeye. Another benefit? It intensifies smoky flavors when paired with wood-fired grilling or smoking, making it an excellent choice for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. Correa, a fan of experimenting with bold flavors, even likens coffee's pairing with steak to its compatibility with stout beers, noting that he'll be using stout beer in his upcoming beef skewer marinade for added richness.
Mind your beans
When creating delicious steak rubs, not all coffee is created equal, at least according to Silvio Correa. He recommends choosing dark roast espresso beans to get a "bolder, smokier flavor" that best enhance the meat's naturally rich profile. "Avoid light roasts as they can taste too acidic," he advises.
Ground size is also key to achieving a great outcome. Correa told Daily Meal "Go for a fine to medium grind — too coarse won't stick well to the meat, and too fine can burn easily." The grind ensures an even, flavorful crust on your steak without unwanted bitterness. A simple countertop electric grinder like this compact one from Hamilton Beach makes grinding your coffee beans easy. It can also be used for grinding spices, whether for the same steak recipe or another use in the kitchen.
Rub it the right way
If you're ready to try a coffee rub for your next steak, remember it's all about balance. Silvio Correa suggests using one part coffee grounds to three parts other spices: "This ensures balance without overpowering the rub," he says, adding, "Smoked paprika, garlic powder, brown sugar, and black pepper work great." However, Correa tells us that not all seasonings work well with coffee, warning against using delicate herbs like basil or thyme, as their flavors can clash with the intensity of the coffee.
And no need to stop with your New York Strip. "Coffee rubs aren't just for steak!" Correa says. "Try them on brisket, short ribs, or even lamb for a bold flavor."
Whether you're grilling, roasting, or smoking, coffee can be the secret ingredient that takes your meat from good to unforgettable. Try this grilled coffee-coriander strip steak recipe or this cedar-grilled flat iron steak with coffee rub and taste the magic.