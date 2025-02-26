The Best Coffee To Use For An Unbeatable Steak Rub

When grilling the perfect steak, the right seasoning can make all the difference. While salt, pepper, and garlic are classic choices, one unexpected ingredient can take your steak to the next level — coffee. To learn more about this bold addition, Daily Meal spoke with Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and founder of Silvio's BBQ and Silvio Personal Chef, who shared expert insights on how coffee can enhance your steak rub.

Though coffee rubs aren't traditional in Brazilian churrasco (also known as Brazilian barbecue), Correa acknowledges their power in boosting flavor. "It's an underrated yet powerful ingredient that enhances the natural umami of the meat while creating a beautiful crust," he says.

Coffee's natural acidity helps tenderize the steak, while its bitterness balances out the richness, especially for fatty cuts like ribeye. Another benefit? It intensifies smoky flavors when paired with wood-fired grilling or smoking, making it an excellent choice for outdoor cooking enthusiasts. Correa, a fan of experimenting with bold flavors, even likens coffee's pairing with steak to its compatibility with stout beers, noting that he'll be using stout beer in his upcoming beef skewer marinade for added richness.