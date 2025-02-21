Does Quarantine Broth Actually Make You Feel Better?
For anyone unfamiliar, quarantine broth is a type of soup consisting of ingredients such as chicken and chicken stock, olive oil, parsley, onion, and spices, including saffron and cumin. It has a reputation for helping you feel better if you're sick — but does it actually work? To find out if this is what you should be eating next time you have a cold or the flu, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Angel Luk, a registered dietitian.
Luk said that the theory that eating quarantine broth makes you feel better is "more fact than fiction" — and it all comes down to the benefits of each ingredient. To start, the chicken broth base goes a long way in helping your symptoms. Luk explained, "Many people become dehydrated while sick because of symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, excessive runny noses and not drinking enough. The chicken stock helps with rehydration."
The chicken is also beneficial because it is high in protein. Luk noted that when you're sick, you may not be eating as much protein as you should due to a lack of appetite or just not having the energy to cook. Luk added, "Consuming more protein-rich food, such as chicken, while sick is essential because protein acts as building blocks for antibodies and cytokines that help fight infections and foreign invaders."
The onion, olive oil, and parsley all play a crucial role
Angel Luk said, "Most people don't think of onions as being rich in vitamin C, but they are! Vitamin C helps to regulate immune health and acts as a potent antioxidant that protects the body from damaging free radicals." With this in mind, you'll be able to get in your vitamin C even if you're not in the mood for orange juice. After all, a hot bowl of soup is often the much more comforting option when you're sick.
Further, olive oil has more health benefits than just being a heart-healthy oil that can help you reduce your cholesterol — all of which are part of why it's so essential to the Mediterranean diet. The dietician continued, "It also contains phenolic compounds, including oleocanthal, which helps reduce inflammation, similar to the properties of ibuprofen."
Finally, Luk explained that because parsley contains essential oils, it can help "fight off potentially harmful bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Listeria monocytogenes, and Salmonella enterica."
The seasoning elements are an important factor in helping you feel better
The seasoning — saffron, cumin, and salt — brings the soup together. Not only do these ingredients make the soup much tastier, but they contribute to helping you get better. Angel Luk said, "In a 2021 study conducted by Huaini et al, saffron was noted as having anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antidepressant properties that can help with managing symptoms that occur during and after COVID-19 infection." Whatever ailment you have, you don't want to miss those benefits when it comes to getting better — although saffron may be expensive.
Meanwhile, cumin contains flavonoids, luteolin, and apigenin, all of which have antioxidant properties, according to Luk. She continued, "Specifically, black cumin, which is unlike the common household cumin spice, may help with [preventing] asthmatic symptoms, reduce symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, and [lower] blood pressure." The truly ancient origins of cumin include its use for medicinal purposes.
Finally, even salt has its health benefits. The symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and heavy sweating can lead to low sodium levels and dehydration. Luk explained, "While mildly low blood sodium levels may go [un]noticed, hyponatremia [abnormally low sodium level in the blood] can become severe and life-threatening. Therefore, having salt in the diet while sick may be a good idea, unless a physician advises a low salt intake despite heavy losses from unwanted symptoms."