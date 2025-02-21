Does Quarantine Broth Actually Make You Feel Better?

For anyone unfamiliar, quarantine broth is a type of soup consisting of ingredients such as chicken and chicken stock, olive oil, parsley, onion, and spices, including saffron and cumin. It has a reputation for helping you feel better if you're sick — but does it actually work? To find out if this is what you should be eating next time you have a cold or the flu, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Angel Luk, a registered dietitian.

Luk said that the theory that eating quarantine broth makes you feel better is "more fact than fiction" — and it all comes down to the benefits of each ingredient. To start, the chicken broth base goes a long way in helping your symptoms. Luk explained, "Many people become dehydrated while sick because of symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, excessive runny noses and not drinking enough. The chicken stock helps with rehydration."

The chicken is also beneficial because it is high in protein. Luk noted that when you're sick, you may not be eating as much protein as you should due to a lack of appetite or just not having the energy to cook. Luk added, "Consuming more protein-rich food, such as chicken, while sick is essential because protein acts as building blocks for antibodies and cytokines that help fight infections and foreign invaders."