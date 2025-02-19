6 Tips You Can't Ignore For Homemade Rolled Ice Cream

Ice cream is easily one of the most popular desserts out there, but have you ever tried rolled ice cream? For anyone who's unfamiliar, rolled ice cream — also known as stir-fried ice cream — is exactly as it sounds: Ice cream that has been rolled up. It originated in Thailand, where it was often served by street vendors, but the trend made its way over to the United States. To find out everything we need to know about making rolled ice cream at home, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Louis Kim, the owner and founder of Holy Roly Ice Cream, a rolled ice cream chain with locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

To make rolled ice cream at home without fancy equipment, you can use the no-churn ice cream base recipe of your choice. Most of these consist of heavy cream and condensed milk. Other ingredients can be added, such as diced fruit, vanilla extract, or crushed Oreos for cookies and cream. The base is poured into a thin layer on a pan and frozen. Once frozen, a spatula is used to push the ice cream into the rolled-up shape. But to ensure success, there are a few tips to follow.