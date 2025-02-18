The Easy Way To Add Cheese To Soup Without Annoying Clumps

Cheese makes just about everything better. But, if you're going to add cheese to soup, then you need to make sure you do it right in order to avoid those stuck-together lumps. To find out everything we need to know about adding cheese to soup, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: cookbook author and recipe developer Jill Silverman Hough, who serves as a culinary expert for Real California Milk.

Silverman Hough said, "To melt cheese into soup, the best way to avoid clumping is to do it gradually over low heat or even off the heat, gently whisking in the cheese as you go. If the soup needs reheating, do it gently."

Another tip from the culinary expert? Use cheese that you shredded yourself, rather than pre-shredded cheese. Pre-shredded cheese is usually coated with ingredients to keep it from clumping, including cornstarch and cellulose gum, as well as a mold inhibitor called natamycin. Thus, using pre-shredded cheese is a fatal mistake for some dishes, such as mac and cheese — and, potentially your cheesy soup.