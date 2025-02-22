Pozole Vs Menudo: What's The Difference?

Mexican cuisine is full of delicious dishes that go well beyond tacos, enchiladas, or any of the other popular dishes that may spring to mind first. And if you're looking for something hearty and satisfying to warm you up during the cold months, then there are a whole range of Mexican soups to learn about and try your hand at making. Two of the most prominent Mexican soups out there are pozole and menudo.

These popular Mexican mainstays certainly share some similarities — they're both meat-heavy and feature similar spices. They can also both feature hominy (whole kernels of dried corn) as a key ingredient. But despite all of this, pozole and menudo are quite different, particularly in terms of the meat used in each — and those who live in Mexico tend to have very strong opinions about which one is better. Here's what you need to know about each of the soups before you form your own opinions.