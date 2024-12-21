How To Prep (And Store) That Yule Log Ahead Of Your Holiday Dinner

For many, the holiday season means making a Yule log cake as the dessert of choice — after all, Yule log cakes are a Christmas tradition. For anyone unfamiliar, the dessert, which is also known as a bûche de Noël, is a rolled up sponge cake filled with cream and topped with chocolate frosting. It's made to resemble a log. To find out all of the best tips and tricks for preparing the cake ahead of time — and storing it — Daily Meal spoke with award-winning pastry chef Lasheeda Perry, otherwise known as "The Queen of Flavor."

Perry recommends making the Yule log in stages, starting with the filling (which may be buttercream, mousse, or curd). The next day, make the sponge cake, add the filling, and roll it up. She continues, "Once you fill your sponge and roll the cake, you can actually freeze that for a week or so — just make sure you cover it very well. You can decorate it frozen as well!"

Of course, if you feel up to it, you can make the filling and the cake on the same day. Then, since decorating is easily the most fun part, you can save that for another day to ensure that you have plenty of energy to make it look as festive and beautiful as possible.